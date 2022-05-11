Azerbaijan, Japan sign Memorandum of Understanding in field of environment
11.05.2022 [17:19]
Baku, May 11, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan and Japan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of environment as Chief Regional Officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries EMEA Ltd. Kentaro Hosomi and Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada met with Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev.
The sides exchanged views on environmental protection, reduction of carbon emissions and other issues of mutual interest, as well as discussed prospects for future cooperation.
