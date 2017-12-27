Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan enjoy high-level relations

Baku, December 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the country Beibit Issabayev.

They noted that the relations between the people of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are based on common history, ethnic and cultural roots, adding sincere friendship and high-level dialogue between the leaders of the two countries gave a significant boost to the development of comprehensive partnership.

In this regard, the visit of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Azerbaijan and the documents signed as part of his trip were particularly emphasized.

The sides stressed that the Joint Intergovernmental Commission played an important role in the comprehensive development of cooperation between the two countries in economic, trade, transport, energy and other spheres and in the identification of the mutually beneficial joint projects.

The importance of the East-West transport corridor was highlighted and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to this end was praised. The sides also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations.

Ambassador Beibit Issabayev presented “the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan” medal to FM Elmar Mammadyarov for his contributions to the development of bilateral relations and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan.