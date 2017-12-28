    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mark 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

    28.12.2017 [18:28]

    Aktau, December 28, AZERTAC

    An event marking the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was held in Aktau.

    The event brought together officials, Azerbaijanis living in Mangystau Region, and the public.

    A video dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations was demonstrated at the event.

    Governor of the Province of Mangystau Erali Tugjanov spoke of Azerbaijani-Kazakh historic relations, as well as developing prospects of bonds between the two countries.

    Azerbaijan's Consul General in Aktau Elkhan Zeynalov said national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Nursultan Nazarbayev founded these relations. "These bonds are being developed thanks to successful policy carried out by President Ilham Aliyev and President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Both countries carry out international projects."

    Ilaha Ahmadova

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mark 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations
