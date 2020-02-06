Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss development of cooperation

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Chingiz Aidarbekov on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in Baku.

The ministers had a broad exchange of views on various issues of bilateral cooperation agenda.

Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov noted with satisfaction that he was received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, adding that the meeting was fruitful.

The sides hailed the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, and stressed the importance of strengthening the bilateral relations.

The FMs touched upon cooperation within the Turkic Council and noted the significance of further developing trade, economic and other relations between the participating countries. In this regard, the sides focused on the prospects of Kyrgyzstan to become more active in regional transport corridors by developing railway projects.

The effectiveness of cooperation within the framework of international organizations was also emphasized at the meeting.