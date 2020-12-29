Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss expansion of cooperation
AzerTAg.az
29.12.2020 [17:59]
Baku, December 29, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev.
The ministers exchanged views on the implementation of the issues arising from the November 10 trilateral statement and the latest situation in the region.
Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev hailed the establishment of international law and ensuring the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
The FMs exchanged views on expanding bilateral ties and cooperation within international organizations.
The parties also discussed other regional issues of mutual interest.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
29.12.2020 [20:00]
29.12.2020 [13:19]
29.12.2020 [12:45]
MULTIMEDIA
29.12.2020 [17:12]
29.12.2020 [13:43]
29.12.2020 [10:13]
28.12.2020 [17:29]
04.11.2020
29.12.2020 [20:00]
29.12.2020 [18:45]
29.12.2020 [17:59]
29.12.2020 [16:40]
29.12.2020 [11:31]
28.12.2020 [11:26]
26.12.2020 [16:50]
25.12.2020 [18:05]
25.12.2020 [17:12]
24.12.2020 [18:36]
29.12.2020 [10:23]
27.12.2020 [12:01]
22.12.2020 [10:15]
22.12.2020 [09:36]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
25.12.2020 [20:15]
25.12.2020 [18:17]
23.12.2020 [17:27]
22.12.2020 [19:27]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
28.12.2020 [15:58]
25.12.2020 [15:30]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note