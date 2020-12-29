  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss expansion of cooperation

    29.12.2020 [17:59]

    Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev.

    The ministers exchanged views on the implementation of the issues arising from the November 10 trilateral statement and the latest situation in the region.

    Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev hailed the establishment of international law and ensuring the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

    The FMs exchanged views on expanding bilateral ties and cooperation within international organizations.

    The parties also discussed other regional issues of mutual interest.

