    Azerbaijan-Moldova trade exceeds $5.2 million in January-June 2020

    21.07.2020 [12:42]

    Chisinau, July 21, AZERTAC

    The bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Moldova exceeded $5.2 million in January-June of this year, according to the National Statistics Bureau of Moldova.

    Official figures suggest that during the first six months of 2020, Azerbaijan imported goods worth $1.9 million from Moldova, while Azerbaijan’s exports to Moldova made $3.3. million.

    Emil Huseynli

    Special Correspondent

