Azerbaijan-Moldova trade made $1.7million in January-April
19.05.2021 [12:28]
Chisinau, May 19, AZERTAC
The trade between Azerbaijan and Moldova made up $1.7million in January-April of this year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of Moldova.
Official figures suggest that the volume of imports from Moldova to Azerbaijan amounted to $1,400,000, while exports from Azerbaijan to Moldova made $300,000.
The trade between Azerbaijan and Moldova exceeded $7.8 million in 2020.
Emil Huseynli
Special Correspondent
