Azerbaijan-Moldova trade made $8,4 million in January-April 2022
21.05.2022 [10:19]
Chisinau, May 21, AZERTAC
The bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Moldova made up $8,4 million in January-April of this year.
Official figures suggest that the volume of exports from Azerbaijan to Moldova amounted to $6,8 million, while imports from Moldova to Azerbaijan made $1,6 million in the first four months of 2022.
Emil Huseynli
Special Correspondent
