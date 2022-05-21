  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan-Moldova trade made $8,4 million in January-April 2022

    21.05.2022 [10:19]

    Chisinau, May 21, AZERTAC

    The bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Moldova made up $8,4 million in January-April of this year.

    Official figures suggest that the volume of exports from Azerbaijan to Moldova amounted to $6,8 million, while imports from Moldova to Azerbaijan made $1,6 million in the first four months of 2022.

    Emil Huseynli

    Special Correspondent

