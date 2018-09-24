Azerbaijan, Montenegro discuss military cooperation

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation led by Minister of Defense of the Republic of Montenegro Predrag Boskovic, who arrived in Baku to participate in the third Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX 2018".

The sides hailed the development of bilateral relations between the two countries and stressed the great potential for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro in many areas, including in the military sphere.

Underlining the importance of the visit of the Montenegrin defense minister to Baku to participate in the third Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX 2018", Zakir Hasanov noted that this would be a new impetus to the development of military cooperation between the two countries.

Noting that relations between the two countries are based on friendly relations, and his country is an important partner of Azerbaijan, Montenegrin Defense Minister Predrag Boskovic emphasized the necessity of such meetings in terms of expanding bilateral relations, as well as cooperation in the military sphere.

The sides had a broad exchange of views on issues of international and regional security, as well as prospects for development of the bilateral military cooperation.