Azerbaijan, Montenegro hold first round of political consultations

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Montenegro held the first round of political consultations, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The delegations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov from Azerbaijan and State Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zoran Janković from Montenegro.

Khalafov expressed hope that the consultations will be useful and continue to be consistent in the future and will give impetus to bilateral relations.

Janković underlined that Azerbaijan is the third biggest investor in Montenegro by results of 2017. He said Montenegro was interested in further development of cooperation with Azerbaijan and informed that his government had made a political decision to open a diplomatic mission in Baku.

Janković said that his country stands for the further deepening and diversification of cooperation with Azerbaijan. At his words, the Prime Minister of Montenegro is expected to visit Azerbaijan, what will promote intensification of bilateral relations.

He underlined EU's unambiguous position and said his country's stance on the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan is unchangeable.

The sides had comprehensive discussions on a number of issues to strengthen bilateral ties in the years ahead.