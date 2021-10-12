Azerbaijan, NATO discuss issues of partnership

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev has met with Rear Admiral Bulent Turan, Chief of the Partnerships Directorate of the NATO Allied Powers Command Operations, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The Chief of General Staff noted that after the victory in the Patriotic War under the command of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijan Army was highly prepared and the fighting spirit of the military personnel increased.

Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev noted the importance of cooperation and spoke about the positive results achieved by the Azerbaijan Army units within the framework of the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC).

Rear Admiral Bulent Turan noted that he highly appreciated the activities carried out by the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army in all areas of partnership with NATO.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for future cooperation with NATO, as well as military, military-technical, military education, military medicine and other issues of mutual interest.