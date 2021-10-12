  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan, NATO discuss issues of partnership

    12.10.2021 [19:56]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev has met with Rear Admiral Bulent Turan, Chief of the Partnerships Directorate of the NATO Allied Powers Command Operations, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    The Chief of General Staff noted that after the victory in the Patriotic War under the command of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijan Army was highly prepared and the fighting spirit of the military personnel increased.

    Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev noted the importance of cooperation and spoke about the positive results achieved by the Azerbaijan Army units within the framework of the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC).

    Rear Admiral Bulent Turan noted that he highly appreciated the activities carried out by the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army in all areas of partnership with NATO.

    During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for future cooperation with NATO, as well as military, military-technical, military education, military medicine and other issues of mutual interest.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, NATO discuss issues of partnership
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.10.2021 [19:23]
    Azerbaijani defense minister meets with NATO representative
    11.10.2021 [17:40]
    Leadership of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reviews progress of command and staff exercises of Naval Forces
    10.10.2021 [14:40]
    Azerbaijan Naval Forces to conduct command and staff exercises
    08.10.2021 [13:55]
    Defense Ministry: Readiness of engineer-sapper troops inspected VIDEO
    Azerbaijan, NATO discuss issues of partnership