Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum to hold master class in carpet weaving
04.05.2022 [17:05]
Baku, May 4, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will host a master class on straw pattern weaving on Thursday, on the occasion of the May 5 - Azerbaijan’s Day of Carpet Makers.
An experienced carpet weaver from the Kakalos village of Azerbaijan’s Astara district Rufat Rzayev will present the master class on the ancient art of carpet weaving.
The participation at the event is free of charge and all those who are interested in the art of carpet weaving are welcome to attend.
