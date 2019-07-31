Azerbaijan Naval Forces headquarters hosts meeting with delegations of Kazakhstan and Iran

Baku, July 31, AZERTAC

Acting Commander of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, Captain 1st Rank Zaur Hummatov has met with delegations led by the representative of the Navy of Kazakhstan Captain 1st Rank Kanat Niyazbekov and Naval Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Captain 1st Rank Hussein Hasani at the headquarters of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, press service of Defense Ministry has told AZERTAC.

They exchanged views on the organization of the "Sea Cup" contest to be held as part of the International Army Games-2019 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.