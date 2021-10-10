Azerbaijan Naval Forces to conduct command and staff exercises

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

Starting from October 11, command and staff exercises of the Naval Forces will be held in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The exercises, involving warships and naval special forces, will focus on the protection and defense of energy infrastructure in the sector of the Caspian Sea belonging to Azerbaijan.

The command and staff exercises will last until October 13.