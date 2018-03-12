    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan, OSCE PA discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation

    12.03.2018 [17:47]

    Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

    Speaker of Azerbaijan`s parliament Ogtay Asadov has met with president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) George Tsereteli to discuss prospects for the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

    Asadov said Azerbaijan attaches special importance to developing relations with international organizations, including OSCE PA. He said Tsereteli`s visit will contribute to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the OSCE PA. Asadov noted the importance of the East-West and North-South transportation corridors in the implementation of the Great Silk Road.

    He also hailed the fact that the OSCE representatives will monitor the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan. He said Azerbaijan attaches great significance to the protection of human rights and rights of minorities.

    Tsereteli praised the activity of the Azerbaijani delegation in the OSCE PA. He underlined the importance of an international conference titled “Role of parliaments in developing economic cooperation and cultural relations along the Great Silk Road” to be held in Baku on March 13.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, OSCE PA discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation
