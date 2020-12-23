  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss cooperation issues

    23.12.2020 [13:01]

    Baku, December 23, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden Ann Linde in a video-conference format.

    The sides exchanged views on the latest situation in the region as well as the implementation of a number of issues arising from the trilateral statement dated November 10, 2020.

    The ministers discussed the issues of cooperation between the OSCE and Azerbaijan, given Sweden's Chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2021.

    The sides also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss cooperation issues
