Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss cooperation issues
AzerTAg.az
23.12.2020 [13:01]
Baku, December 23, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden Ann Linde in a video-conference format.
The sides exchanged views on the latest situation in the region as well as the implementation of a number of issues arising from the trilateral statement dated November 10, 2020.
The ministers discussed the issues of cooperation between the OSCE and Azerbaijan, given Sweden's Chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2021.
The sides also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
23.12.2020 [13:36]
22.12.2020 [18:36]
22.12.2020 [15:08]
MULTIMEDIA
23.12.2020 [16:04]
23.12.2020 [11:43]
23.12.2020 [10:21]
04.11.2020
23.12.2020 [15:34]
23.12.2020 [14:59]
23.12.2020 [13:36]
23.12.2020 [13:01]
23.12.2020 [17:02]
23.12.2020 [11:21]
23.12.2020 [10:59]
22.12.2020 [12:54]
22.12.2020 [13:00]
21.12.2020 [17:26]
21.12.2020 [16:04]
17.12.2020 [19:00]
22.12.2020 [10:15]
22.12.2020 [09:36]
18.12.2020 [16:14]
18.12.2020 [09:19]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
23.12.2020 [17:27]
22.12.2020 [19:27]
21.12.2020 [20:11]
20.12.2020 [23:42]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
22.12.2020 [16:25]
18.12.2020 [08:44]
17.12.2020 [10:10]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note