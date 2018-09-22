Azerbaijan, Oman discuss ways of developing relations

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov has met with a delegation led by Chairman of the State Council of Oman Yahya bin Mahfouz Al Munziri to discuss the ways of developing bilateral relations between the two countries.

They exchanged views on the development of Azerbaijan-Oman bilateral cooperation.

Speaker Asadov noted that Al Munziri’s visit will contribute to the deepening of relations between the two countries and parliaments.

Chairman of the State Council of Oman Yahya bin Mahfouz Al Munziri hailed the excellent organization of the event marking the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament. He praised the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people. Al Munziri described bilateral relations between the two countries as good.