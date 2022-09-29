Azerbaijan–Pakistan Technology Forum held

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan–Pakistan Technology Forum has today been held in Baku.

The forum was organized by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Pakistan–Azerbaijan Economic Cooperation Chamber (PAKAZCHAM).

The forum was attended by company representatives representing various sectors from both countries.

In his speech, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said that there are strong partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan based on mutual trust, support and mutually beneficial cooperation, and this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations.

The minister added that the need to build a creative and innovative society is expressed in the document “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development” approved by the relevant Decree of President Ilham Aliyev. “To realize this vision, we need an ecosystem of innovation. Innovation is impossible without inventions. Consequently, there is a need for a strong industry based on science and technology, supported by the R&D capabilities of universities on a sound basis.”

“We are inviting Pakistani technology companies to establish research centers in Azerbaijan,” said Rashad Nabiyev.

It was noted that the exploring business opportunities is an ongoing process. It requires regular exchange of information and the development of direct links between business communities. The Azerbaijan–Pakistan Technology Forum will serve as an effective platform for promoting such information exchange and facilitating new business relations.

AZPROMO head Yusif Abdullayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, PAKAZCHAM president Khurram Bhatti, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov, Chief Commercial Officer of Pakistan Software Export Board Zeeshan Rehman Khattak took part in the forum.

The event featured presentations made by technology companies from Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The forum continued with B2B and B2G meetings.