    Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss energy cooperation

    30.01.2019 [13:48]

    Islamabad, January 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Ambassador in Islamabad Ali Alizade has met with Pakistani Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy.

    They agreed that Pakistani oil and gas companies’ participation in the “Caspian Oil and Gas” exhibition and conference traditionally held in Baku would strengthen the bilateral energy cooperation.

    They also exchanged views over prospects for economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

    Gulu Kangarli

    Special Correspondent

