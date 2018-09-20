    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss prospects for deeper relations

    20.09.2018 [20:39]

    Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov has met with Chairman of Pakistan`s Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to discuss prospects for deeper relations between the two countries.

    PM Novruz Mammadov congratulated Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on his appointment as Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate.

    Novruz Mammadov said: “Pakistan is one of the first countries that recognized Azerbaijan`s independence. Relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are developing in both bilateral and multilateral formats and have reached a level of strategic partnership.”

    He thanked the Pakistani government for supporting Azerbaijan’s just position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani congratulated Novruz Mammadov on his new appointment and on the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament. He praised the high-level reciprocal visits and meetings, describing them as an additional impetus for the development of bilateral ties.

    They also exchanged views on the ways of increasing the bilateral trade and mutual investment.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss prospects for deeper relations
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.09.2018 [22:13]
    Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives in Azerbaijan
    20.09.2018 [21:40]
    Speaker Asadov hails relations between Azerbaijan`s Parliament and NATO Parliamentary Assembly
    20.09.2018 [21:18]
    Parliament speaker affirms Bulgaria`s interest in Azerbaijan-implemented global projects
    20.09.2018 [20:32]
    European Alliance of News Agencies holds annual conference in Warsaw
    Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss prospects for deeper relations Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss prospects for deeper relations Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss prospects for deeper relations