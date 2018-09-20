Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss prospects for deeper relations

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov has met with Chairman of Pakistan`s Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to discuss prospects for deeper relations between the two countries.

PM Novruz Mammadov congratulated Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on his appointment as Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate.

Novruz Mammadov said: “Pakistan is one of the first countries that recognized Azerbaijan`s independence. Relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are developing in both bilateral and multilateral formats and have reached a level of strategic partnership.”

He thanked the Pakistani government for supporting Azerbaijan’s just position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani congratulated Novruz Mammadov on his new appointment and on the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament. He praised the high-level reciprocal visits and meetings, describing them as an additional impetus for the development of bilateral ties.

They also exchanged views on the ways of increasing the bilateral trade and mutual investment.