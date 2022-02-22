Baku, February 22, AZERTAC Azerbaijani MP Aydin Mirzazade has paid a visit to Warsaw, Poland for political consultations to be held form February 21 to 22, as the two countries mark the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations. The visit will last till February 24.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan, Poland mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

