Azerbaijan, Poland mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
AzerTAg.az
22.02.2022 [13:38]
Baku, February 22, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani MP Aydin Mirzazade has paid a visit to Warsaw, Poland for political consultations to be held form February 21 to 22, as the two countries mark the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.
The visit will last till February 24.
