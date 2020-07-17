Azerbaijan Prosecutor General's Office launches criminal case on destruction of property of Dondar Gushchu village`s resident by enemy artillery fire

Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

According to Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia continues committing various crimes against civilians by firing at densely populated areas attempting to escalate the conflict, and renewing acts of aggression.

“On July 16th at about 6 a.m., a house and a utility extension belonging to Abdullayeva Roza Asif, a resident of Dondar Gushchu village of Tovuz district, was shelled by the Armenian armed forces. As a consequence of the bombardment the property was intentionally destroyed, and the victim suffered significant damage.

Immediate and thorough examination of the crime scene, collection of evidence, involvement of specialists for determining damage and other necessary investigative actions were provided by prosecution authorities.

Upon the fact a criminal case has been initiated at Tovuz District Prosecutor's Office under Article 186.2.2 (deliberate destruction or damage to someone’s property, causing substantial damage to the victims – by arson, explosion or in any other generally dangerous way or with grave consequences) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Necessary and relevant institutional measures will be taken to bring Armenian military to justice and punish in accordance with the norms of international law,” the Prosecutor General's Office said.