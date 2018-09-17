Azerbaijan Prosecutor’s Office receives IAP Certificate of Merit

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan has received a special award, Certificate of Merit, of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) as the 46th meeting, 23rd Annual Conference and General Meeting of IAP were held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Held under the motto “Prosecutorial Independence – the Cornerstone of Justice to Society”, the conference brought together more than 450 delegates from 90 countries, including heads of prosecutors, judiciary, justice and other law enforcement agencies and senior officials of international organizations.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by a delegation led by the Deputy Prosecutor General, head of Central Anti-Corruption Office, member of the Association’s Executive Board Kamran Aliyev.

The IAP General meeting elected Kamran Aliyev as a vice-president of the association. The IAP awarded the Azerbaijani Prosecutor’s Office for its contribution to the IAP activity and for the successful organization of the 45th meeting of the IAP Executive Committee in Baku this April.

Addressing the awards ceremony, Aliyev thanked the IAP for the award on behalf of the Azerbaijani government and Prosecutor General.