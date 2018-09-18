‘Azerbaijan-Qatar cooperation has quite impressive prospects”

Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

“Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar has quite impressive prospects for further progress,” said Director General of Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saleh bin Hamad Al-Sharqi as he met with Azerbaijani ambassador Rashad Ismayilov. Hamad Al-Sharqi affirmed Qatar`s readiness to develop the bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas.

The ambassador highlighted Azerbaijan`s efforts to promote investments and protect foreign investors' rights. He underlined the importance of involving mutual investments, increasing the bilateral trade and expanding cooperation between business communities.