    ‘Azerbaijan-Qatar cooperation has quite impressive prospects”

    18.09.2018 [12:35]

    Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

    “Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar has quite impressive prospects for further progress,” said Director General of Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saleh bin Hamad Al-Sharqi as he met with Azerbaijani ambassador Rashad Ismayilov. Hamad Al-Sharqi affirmed Qatar`s readiness to develop the bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas.

    The ambassador highlighted Azerbaijan`s efforts to promote investments and protect foreign investors' rights. He underlined the importance of involving mutual investments, increasing the bilateral trade and expanding cooperation between business communities.

