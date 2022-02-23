Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss energy cooperation

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President and CEO of Qatar Energy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

The meeting focused on the current trends in the development of the global gas market and the existing opportunities for the development of energy cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's traditional and renewable energy potential, gas export infrastructure and targets, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said it was a good time to establish Azerbaijan-Qatar energy cooperation. The Minister noted that cooperation started with "Nebras Power" on gas turbine projects, as well as wind power plants. At the same time, the rich wind energy potential in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea was also highlighted as a possible direction for energy cooperation.

During the conversation, it was agreed to continue contacts to evaluate cooperation opportunities.