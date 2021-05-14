“Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ferry reaches Turkmenbashi port for the first time

Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ship, owned by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), has entered the Turkmenbashi port of Turkmenistan for the first time.

"Our Turkmen brothers blessed the ASCO sailors on the occasion of the launch of the new ship and wished them successful voyages," ASCO said in a statement.

The ship departed from Baku Port in Alat on May 8 heading to the Kazakh Port of Kuryk.

The ferry "Azerbaijan" is expected to make a significant contribution to the transportation of growing transit cargo across the Caspian Sea on the East-West transport corridor, ASCO said.