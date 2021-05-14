  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    “Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ferry reaches Turkmenbashi port for the first time

    14.05.2021 [18:06]

    Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ship, owned by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), has entered the Turkmenbashi port of Turkmenistan for the first time.

    "Our Turkmen brothers blessed the ASCO sailors on the occasion of the launch of the new ship and wished them successful voyages," ASCO said in a statement.

    The ship departed from Baku Port in Alat on May 8 heading to the Kazakh Port of Kuryk.

    The ferry "Azerbaijan" is expected to make a significant contribution to the transportation of growing transit cargo across the Caspian Sea on the East-West transport corridor, ASCO said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :“Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ferry reaches Turkmenbashi port for the first time
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.05.2021 [09:16]
    “Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ship makes its maiden voyage
    07.05.2021 [16:38]
    Azerbaijani, Georgian railway authorities sign protocol on bilateral cooperation
    03.05.2021 [19:34]
    AZAL to start operating flights to Mineralnye Vody
    03.05.2021 [16:35]
    Buta Airways to start operating special flights to Astrakhan
    “Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ferry reaches Turkmenbashi port for the first time “Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ferry reaches Turkmenbashi port for the first time “Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ferry reaches Turkmenbashi port for the first time