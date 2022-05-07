Azerbaijan, Romania discuss "green energy" collaboration

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with his Romanian counterpart Virgil-Daniel Popescu on the sidelines of the Ministerial round table on "Southeastern Energy Transition: Regional Cooperation for Energy Security, Diversification and Green Transition.”

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for the production of "green energy" and its export to Romania exploiting the huge wind resources available in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. They exchanged views on the electric power to be transported via submarine power cables through Georgia and the Black Sea. The sides stressed the importance of the project in terms of expanding electricity export opportunities between the region and the European market, and agreed to hold a trilateral online working meeting between stakeholders as soon as possible to intensify discussions in this regard.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of other issues related to the development of bilateral energy cooperation.