    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan, Romania discuss military cooperation

    29.12.2017 [20:59]

    Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov has today met with Minister of National Defense of Romania Mihai-Viorel Fifor.

    The sides discussed the current state and prospects of military cooperation between the two countries, as well as regional security issues.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Romania discuss military cooperation
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijani defense minister checks combat capability of armored vehicles in frontline zone
    27.12.2017 [21:19]
    Azerbaijani defense minister checks combat capability of armored vehicles in frontline zone
    Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss how to expand military cooperation
    06.12.2017 [18:25]
    Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss how to expand military cooperation
    New residential complex of Air Defense Unit of Azerbaijani Air Force inaugurated
    22.11.2017 [17:02]
    New residential complex of Air Defense Unit of Azerbaijani Air Force inaugurated
    Azerbaijan`s defense minister to attend NATO meeting in Brussels
    08.11.2017 [12:18]
    Azerbaijan`s defense minister to attend NATO meeting in Brussels
    Other news in this section
    29.12.2017 [10:55]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 134 times
    29.12.2017 [10:22]
    Azerbaijan military medical specialists meet Iranian colleagues
    28.12.2017 [12:18]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 122 times
    27.12.2017 [21:19]
    Azerbaijani defense minister checks combat capability of armored vehicles in frontline zone
    Azerbaijan, Romania discuss military cooperation