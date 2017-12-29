Baku, December 29, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov has today met with Minister of National Defense of Romania Mihai-Viorel Fifor. The sides discussed the current state and prospects of military cooperation between the two countries, as well as regional security issues.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan, Romania discuss military cooperation

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter