Azerbaijan, Romania sign Joint Action Plan VIDEO

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Vice Prime Minister for Romania's Strategic Partnerships' Implementation Ana Birchall have signed a Joint Action Plan for the consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania for the years of 2019-2020 as they met in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

The sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as the regional and international issues of mutual interest.