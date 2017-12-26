    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijan-Russia trade reached $2.1bn in 10 months of 2017

    26.12.2017 [10:40]

    Baku, December 26, AZERTAC

    Trade between Russia and Azerbaijan has reached $2.1 billion in 10 months of 2017, which is 51 per cent more than the same period of the last year, according to the Russian Export Center.

    The Russian exports account for $1.6 billion of the bilateral trade, with $1.5 billion of the exports generated by the non-oil and non-energy sectors, the center said.

    Russia is Azerbaijan`s largest foreign trade partner.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan-Russia trade reached $2.1bn in 10 months of 2017
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.12.2017 [18:14]
    Russian Export Center opens Baku office
    24.12.2017 [16:17]
    Office of Russian Export Center to be launched in Baku
    21.12.2017 [16:52]
    US ambassador attends CEO Lunch Baku
    18.12.2017 [14:36]
    Azerbaijan to send export missions to Berlin, Moscow, Dubai and China next year
    Azerbaijan-Russia trade reached $2.1bn in 10 months of 2017