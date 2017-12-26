Azerbaijan-Russia trade reached $2.1bn in 10 months of 2017

Baku, December 26, AZERTAC

Trade between Russia and Azerbaijan has reached $2.1 billion in 10 months of 2017, which is 51 per cent more than the same period of the last year, according to the Russian Export Center.

The Russian exports account for $1.6 billion of the bilateral trade, with $1.5 billion of the exports generated by the non-oil and non-energy sectors, the center said.

Russia is Azerbaijan`s largest foreign trade partner.