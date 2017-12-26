Azerbaijan-Russia trade reached $2.1bn in 10 months of 2017
AzerTAg.az
26.12.2017 [10:40]
Baku, December 26, AZERTAC
Trade between Russia and Azerbaijan has reached $2.1 billion in 10 months of 2017, which is 51 per cent more than the same period of the last year, according to the Russian Export Center.
The Russian exports account for $1.6 billion of the bilateral trade, with $1.5 billion of the exports generated by the non-oil and non-energy sectors, the center said.
Russia is Azerbaijan`s largest foreign trade partner.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
25.12.2017 [18:14]
24.12.2017 [16:17]
21.12.2017 [16:52]
MULTIMEDIA
25.12.2017 [11:23]
26.12.2017 [17:16]
25.12.2017 [16:14]
25.12.2017 [16:09]
26.12.2017 [13:01]
26.12.2017 [12:49]
26.12.2017 [10:52]
26.12.2017 [10:40]
26.12.2017 [13:06]
25.12.2017 [15:18]
22.12.2017 [16:29]
22.12.2017 [12:35]
25.12.2017 [14:32]
22.12.2017 [11:10]
21.12.2017 [19:11]
20.12.2017 [19:03]
16.12.2017 [10:14]
04.12.2017 [18:40]
25.11.2017 [11:15]
09.11.2017 [15:51]
03.11.2017 [12:22]
20.10.2017 [18:25]
11.10.2017 [00:16]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
26.12.2017 [18:12]
26.12.2017 [10:52]
24.12.2017 [15:45]
24.12.2017 [14:25]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note