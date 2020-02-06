  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss cooperation prospects

    06.02.2020 [10:52]

    Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Minister of Internal Affairs Vilayat Eyvazov has met with ambassador of Saudi Arabia Hamad bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Khudair to discuss prospects for further cooperation between the two countries.

    The minister hailed Saudi Arabia`s support for Azerbaijan in international organizations.

    Vilayat Eyvazov highlighted ongoing reforms in Azerbaijan`s law-enforcement bodies.

    Hamad bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Khudair hailed the stability and prosperity in all regions of Azerbaijan. He stressed the Azerbaijani leadership`s role in attracting foreigners to the country, particularly in increasing the number of Saudi tourists. The ambassador affirmed readiness to make every effort to develop relations between the two countries in all fields.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss cooperation prospects
