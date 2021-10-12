  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan, Serbia sign agreement to abolish visa requirements

    12.10.2021 [12:32]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic on the sidelines of the high-level meeting on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade.

    During the meeting at the Serbian Foreign Ministry, the ministers hailed the current state of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia and expressed mutual interest in developing this cooperation in various fields.

    The sides noted the successful development of the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia.

    At the end of the meeting, the Ministers signed an agreement and two memorandums of understanding, including "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on mutual abolition of visa requirements for persons holding general civil passports", "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia on political consultations", " Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia on cooperation in the consular sphere".

    On the same day, the Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Madat Guliyev and the Minister of Defense of Serbia Nebojša Stefanović signed an "Agreement on Military-Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia".

