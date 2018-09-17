    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan, Shanghai Cooperation Organization discuss prospects of cooperation development

    17.09.2018 [18:27]

    Baku, September 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization have discussed prospects of cooperation development as the country`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov.

    FM Elmar Mammadyarov underlined the importance of elevating the status of Azerbaijan from the SCO Dialogue Partner to Observer, adding that Azerbaijan is willing to further develop cooperation with the organization and raise its relations to qualitatively new level.

    In his turn, Rashid Alimov said that, Azerbaijan's appeal on obtaining the observer status was discussed at the meeting of the SCO Council of National Coordinators held in August of this year. He added that this issue will be considered at the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.

    The sides also agreed to continue their contacts.

