    Azerbaijan Sport Journalists Association names AZERTAC best news agency of the year

    30.12.2017 [13:19]

    Baku, December 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan Sport Journalists Association has named Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) the best news agency of 2017 as the organization held its annual ceremony to award the media outlets covering sporting events throughout the year.

    Addressing the event, president of Azerbaijan Sports Journalists' Association Eldar Ismayilov hailed the government's attention to sports and highlighted the Azerbaijani athletes' achievements on the international arena.

    Then the award ceremony was held.

    Chairperson of the Organizing Committee of Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was announced the Sports Organizer of the Year.

    President of European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Farid Gayibov was announced the Sports Figure of the Year.

    The Association also announced winners in "Journalist of the year", "Photo journalist of the year", "The sport press service of the year", "The sportsman of the year", "The team of the year", "The head coach of the year", "The referee of the year" and "The fan of the year" nominations.

