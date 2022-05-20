Azerbaijan State Security Service arrests person involved in illegal armed groups abroad

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

As part of a comprehensive operation carried out by the State Security Service (SSS) to combat international terrorism, Ilyorjon Isanov, an Uzbek citizen with a fake passport, was previously detained on suspicion of being a member of an armed terrorist organization operating in the Republic of Turkiye. However, after he was released due to lack of proof of guilt, it was established that he was Akif Aydin oglu Osmanov, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan born in 1977. There was a serious suspicions about his participation in armed conflicts in which terrorist acts were committed outside the country on the grounds of religious hatred.

The press service of the State Security Service has told AZERTAC that as a result of the investigation into the criminal case, reliable evidence has been obtained that Akif Osmanov was trained in a special camp in Atma, Syria, mastering the rules of the use of firearms and explosives, as well as participation in the activities of an illegal armed group “Azeri Jamaat” to join the battles for the settlement of Sheikh Suleyman. He received a shrapnel wound, was then provided with a fake passport of a citizen of the Republic of Uzbekistan by a terrorist organization in order to move freely in other countries.

Akif Osmanov was detained on suspicion under Articles 12.1 and 279.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (creation of armed formations or groups not provided by the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as participation in their creation and activity, use of weapons, ammunition, explosives, provision of military equipment) and was remanded in custody by a court decision.

The criminal case is currently under way.