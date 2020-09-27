  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan State Service for Mobilization and Conscription refutes provocative reports spread by some foreign websites

    27.09.2020 [17:42]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s State Service for Mobilization and Conscription has issued a statement, rebutting provocative reports spread by some foreign websites amid Armenia`s military provocation along the frontline.

    The Service refuted allegations by some foreign websites, news agencies and social network users that representatives of ethnic minorities in Azerbaijan faced forced dispatch to the frontline amid clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia. "This absurd and slanderous reports are absolutely groundless," the Service said. "Representatives of all ethnicities live in harmony, friendship and peace in the Republic of Azerbaijan, which treasures the values of tolerance and multiculturalism."

    The Service said that if needed, reservists, regardless of their ethnic background, would be involved under the existing legislation to ensure defense and security of the state.

