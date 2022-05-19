Azerbaijan, Sweden discuss bilateral and international issues
AzerTAg.az
19.05.2022 [11:59]
Stockholm, May 19, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, who is on a visit to Swedish city of Stockholm, has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden Ann Linde on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral and international issues.
Rauf Aliyev
Special Correspondent
