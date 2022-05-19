  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan, Sweden discuss bilateral and international issues

    19.05.2022 [11:59]

    Stockholm, May 19, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, who is on a visit to Swedish city of Stockholm, has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden Ann Linde on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral and international issues.

    Rauf Aliyev

    Special Correspondent

     

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Sweden discuss bilateral and international issues
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.05.2022 [17:44]
    Diplomat Magazine: Azerbaijan celebrates 104th anniversary of its independence
    19.05.2022 [17:20]
    President Gitanas Nausėda: Azerbaijan is a very important partner for Lithuania in the Caucasus region
    19.05.2022 [15:21]
    President Ilham Aliyev: We want to see the South Caucasus as a region of peace, cooperation and interaction
    19.05.2022 [15:13]
    Iranian FM, Azerbaijani deputy PM discuss economic ties
    Azerbaijan, Sweden discuss bilateral and international issues