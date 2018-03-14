Azerbaijan, Switzerland enjoy active political dialogue

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Member of the Council of States (Swiss Senate), President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Council and Chairman of the Swiss-Azerbaijani Parliamentary Friendship Group Filippo Lombardi.

The sides exchanged views on the current level and prospects of cooperation between Switzerland and Azerbaijan in variety of areas, including at the parliamentary level. They stressed the role of parliamentary diplomacy in developing relations between the two countries.

FM Mammadyarov praised the active political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, and briefed his interlocutor about political ties and ongoing economic projects between the two countries. Noting the successful activity of more than 70 Swiss companies in Azerbaijan, the minister underlined the existence of wide potential for the further expansion of mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

Mr. Lombardi noted the activities of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan in Switzerland with appreciation and highlighted the importance of direct contacts between business communities of both countries.

The sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.