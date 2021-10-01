Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss cooperation prospects

Dushanbe, October 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Tajikistan Alimirzamin Askerov has met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Sodiq Imomi to discuss prospects for the development of cooperation between two countries.

Deputy FM Sodiq Imomi wished him success in his new position and expressed hope for the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan during his diplomatic career.

Ambassador Alimirzamin Askerov congratulated Sodiq Imomi on his appointment and expressed confidence in closer cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan in the future.

Sodiq Imomi thanked the Azerbaijani government for the humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan to Tajikistan in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and the conditions created for the export of Tajik goods from Azerbaijan to world markets.

Emphasizing the importance of deepening the existing cooperation between the two countries in various fields, the Azerbaijani ambassador said that the further expansion of these relations on various platforms could play an important role in achieving the goals set.

The sides also exchanged views on preparations for the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, as well as current state and prospects of bilateral relations in various fields and within international organizations.

Gulu Kangarli

Special correspondent