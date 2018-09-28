Azerbaijan Trade House to be opened in Warsaw
28.09.2018 [10:06]
Warsaw, September 28, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Trade House is expected to open in Warsaw, Poland current year.
At present, repair and preparation work have been underway.
Azerbaijani products as well as the country’s tourism and investment opportunities will be demonstrated at the Trade House.
Aygun Aliyeva
Special correspondent
