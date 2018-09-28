    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijan Trade House to be opened in Warsaw

    28.09.2018 [10:06]

    Warsaw, September 28, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Trade House is expected to open in Warsaw, Poland current year.

    At present, repair and preparation work have been underway.

    Azerbaijani products as well as the country’s tourism and investment opportunities will be demonstrated at the Trade House.

    Aygun Aliyeva

    Special correspondent

