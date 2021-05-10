Azerbaijan-Turkey Brotherhood Park opens in Guba
AzerTAg.az
10.05.2021 [13:50]
Guba, May 10, AZERTAC
An Azerbaijan-Turkey Brotherhood Park has opened in the city of Guba on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.
The opening ceremony started as participants visited the national leader`s statue in the city center.
Speaking at the ceremony Turkish ambassador Jahit Bagchi, head of Guba executive authority Ziyaddin Aliyev, MPs Ahliman Amiraslanov and Ganira Pashayeva praised the relations of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkey.
The park was jointly designed by Azerbaijani and Turkish specialists. The flags of both countries are flying in the park.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
09.05.2021 [15:54]
08.05.2021 [07:58]
MULTIMEDIA
11.05.2021 [11:49]
11.05.2021 [00:16]
11.05.2021 [00:14]
11.05.2021 [00:11]
11.05.2021 [17:42]
11.05.2021 [13:06]
11.05.2021 [12:54]
11.05.2021 [11:20]
08.05.2021 [13:31]
08.05.2021 [11:43]
08.05.2021 [09:16]
08.05.2021 [18:46]
07.05.2021 [15:30]
05.05.2021 [14:00]
04.05.2021 [17:11]
09.05.2021 [12:07]
09.05.2021 [11:39]
07.05.2021 [19:09]
07.05.2021 [15:29]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
06.05.2021 [17:15]
04.05.2021 [18:55]
04.05.2021 [15:06]
04.05.2021 [15:00]
07.05.2021 [16:27]
03.05.2021 [11:54]
22.04.2021 [13:07]
31.03.2021 [19:27]
09.05.2021 [17:11]
07.05.2021 [08:51]
05.05.2021 [16:32]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note