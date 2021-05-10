  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan-Turkey Brotherhood Park opens in Guba

    10.05.2021 [13:50]

    Guba, May 10, AZERTAC

    An Azerbaijan-Turkey Brotherhood Park has opened in the city of Guba on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

    The opening ceremony started as participants visited the national leader`s statue in the city center.

    Speaking at the ceremony Turkish ambassador Jahit Bagchi, head of Guba executive authority Ziyaddin Aliyev, MPs Ahliman Amiraslanov and Ganira Pashayeva praised the relations of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

    The park was jointly designed by Azerbaijani and Turkish specialists. The flags of both countries are flying in the park.

