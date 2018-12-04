Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia and Iran agree on IT venture

Baku, December 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia and Iran will establish a joint venture on information technologies. The decision was adopted at the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Russia-Iran four way ministerial meeting in Baku.

Four countries have decided to form a joint venture to facilitate closer working opportunities of public and private sector institutions operating in the field of information technologies and to open up opportunities for them.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed new companies, satellite services and fiber-optic networks.