Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss bilateral relations in Ankara
02.10.2017 [17:28]
Ankara, October 2, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan and Turkey have exchanged views on the development of relations as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with former Azerbaijani ambassador Faig Baghirov, who is completing his mission. They emphasized the excellent level of relations between the two countries, which they said are based on friendship and fraternity.
The two also discussed the next meeting of High-level Strategic Cooperation Council scheduled to be held in Baku, and highlighted the effectiveness of trilateral meetings in Azerbaijan-Iran-Turkey, Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey, Azerbaijan-Turkey-Turkmenistan formats.
Sabir Shahtakhti
Special Correspondent
