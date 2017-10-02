    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss bilateral relations in Ankara

    02.10.2017 [17:28]

    Ankara, October 2, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan and Turkey have exchanged views on the development of relations as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with former Azerbaijani ambassador Faig Baghirov, who is completing his mission. They emphasized the excellent level of relations between the two countries, which they said are based on friendship and fraternity.

    The two also discussed the next meeting of High-level Strategic Cooperation Council scheduled to be held in Baku, and highlighted the effectiveness of trilateral meetings in Azerbaijan-Iran-Turkey, Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey, Azerbaijan-Turkey-Turkmenistan formats.

    Sabir Shahtakhti

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss bilateral relations in Ankara
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    01.10.2017 [12:55]
    Ambassador Bey Fanani: Azerbaijan, Indonesia have made great strides in terms of development of bilateral relations
    23.09.2017 [21:25]
    Azerbaijani FM meets with Belgian, Malaysian counterparts
    23.09.2017 [21:14]
    Azerbaijan, Palestine discuss prospects for developing relations
    23.09.2017 [16:14]
    Azerbaijani FM, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss Karabakh conflict resolution talks
    Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss bilateral relations in Ankara