Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss issues of military-technical support

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Chief of the Main Department of Logistics Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov has met with a delegation led by Deputy Minister of National Defense of Turkey Muhsin Dere who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful development of cooperation between the armies of the two countries based on friendly and fraternal relations. They stressed the significance of joint cooperation to improve logistics and discussed in detail the work to be done in this field.

The meeting discussed the prospects for adopting the latest weapons and other military equipment produced by the Turkish defense industry on the basis of modern technologies in the armament of the Azerbaijani army.