    Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss prospects for cooperation in SMEs and innovations

    19.02.2022 [17:36]

    Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

    Chairman of the Board of Agency for Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has met in an online format with Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology of Turkiye Çetin Ali Dönmez.

    The sides exchanged views on cooperation opportunities, as well as innovations in the field of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). They stressed the importance of such meetings in terms of implementation of initiatives that will expand new support opportunities for SMEs.

    During the meeting, which was also joined by President of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization of Turkey (KOSGEB) Hasan Basri Kurt, the sides also discussed the joint action plan for cooperation between KOBIA and KOSGEB.

