Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss prospects for military cooperation

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Deputy Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Muhsin Dere is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

On September 27, the Turkish delegation visited the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honors and laid flowers at it. The guests also visited the Alley of Martyrs and the monument erected in honor of the Turkish soldiers fallen in 1918 Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery.

Then the Turkish delegation arrived at the Ministry of Defense.

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the delegation led by Muhsin Dere.

Mentioning that relations between the two countries are based on friendship and brotherhood, Zakir Hasanov noted that Azerbaijan has expanded cooperation with Turkey in military, military-technical, and military education in order to increase its defense capabilities, which is an important factor in ensuring stability in the region.

Stressing the historical significance of the glorious victory of the Azerbaijan Army in the Patriotic War under the command of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the minister thanked for the support provided by fraternal Turkey.

The Turkish Deputy Minister of the National Defense stressed the importance of developing a joint military industry and exchange of experience between the two countries.

The meeting focused on the development prospects and main directions of Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation, exchange of views on joint military exercises involving different types of troops of the two countries' armies, as well as other issues of interest.

Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defense Muhsin Dere was awarded the Medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "For Service in the Field of Military Cooperation".