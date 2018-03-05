    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijan, Turkey mull prospects for increasing transit cargo transportation

    05.03.2018 [11:45]

    Baku, March 5, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijani delegation led by the minister of economy, chairman of the Coordinating Council for Transit Freight, Shahin Mustafayev is visiting Kars, Turkey. The Azerbaijani delegation visited the monument of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers.

    Afterwards, at a meeting with the Minister of Transport, Navigation and Communications of Turkey Ahmed Arslan, the sides discussed the possibilities of developing cooperation in all spheres, including in the transport and transit area. It was noted that the number of trucks moving from Turkey to Central Asia and vice versa has increased in transit traffic. The infrastructure (railway, the international sea trade port of Alat, motor roads, etc.) opens wide opportunities for further increasing cargo transportation. The sides stressed the importance of promoting the Trans-Caspian transit and East-West trade corridor. They also discussed expansion of economic relations between the two countries, in particular, in the sphere of transport and transit.

    Then, the Azerbaijani delegation left for Georgia, where they will hold a series of meetings with the country's officials. The meetings will focus on economic cooperation, as well as prospects for expanding relations in the transport and transit sphere.

