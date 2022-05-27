Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss prospects for military cooperation

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation led by Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defense Muhsin Dere.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov noted that ties between the countries are based on friendship and brotherhood. The Minister added that cooperation with Turkiye in military, military-technical and military education fields has been expanded in order to increase the defense power of Azerbaijan and this is an important factor ensuring stability in the region.

It was stressed that the friendly relations between the two countries' presidents played an important role in developing relations between the fraternal countries, and the support provided by Turkiye in the military field, as in all areas, was of special importance.

The Deputy Minister of National Defense of Turkiye, expressing satisfaction with his next visit to Azerbaijan, stressed the importance of developing joint industry in the military sphere and conducting an exchange of experience between the countries.

It was emphasized that the Teknofest Azerbaijan held in Baku has a special significance.

The sides also discussed prospects for the development and main areas of Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation.