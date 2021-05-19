  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss bilateral cooperation

    19.05.2021 [20:01]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh in a video-conference format to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

    The sides discussed the issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as mutual support for each other's candidates and initiatives within international organizations.

    Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the UAE Minister on the latest situation in the region, as well as the implementation of the trilateral statement.

    The ministers also stressed the importance of developing economic cooperation between the two countries. In particular, they discussed existing cooperation between the two countries in the field of alternative energy.

    The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, UAE discuss bilateral cooperation
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.05.2021 [19:22]
    Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan has released and repatriated all Armenians in its custody who were entitled to prisoner-of-war status
    19.05.2021 [18:46]
    Speaker of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis meets with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
    19.05.2021 [18:36]
    State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Republic of Azerbaijan: A brief prelude of YASHAT Foundation
    19.05.2021 [17:54]
    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talk
    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss bilateral cooperation Azerbaijan, UAE discuss bilateral cooperation