Azerbaijan, UAE discuss bilateral cooperation

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh in a video-conference format to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The sides discussed the issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as mutual support for each other's candidates and initiatives within international organizations.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the UAE Minister on the latest situation in the region, as well as the implementation of the trilateral statement.

The ministers also stressed the importance of developing economic cooperation between the two countries. In particular, they discussed existing cooperation between the two countries in the field of alternative energy.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.