Azerbaijan, UK discuss cooperation in fight against coronavirus

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has had an online meeting with Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development

(Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas) Wendy Morton.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Wendy Morton on her recent appointment.

The sides then discussed various issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda.

Touching upon the current global situation, the sides exchanged views on the measures taken by both countries and mutual support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, Minister E.Mammadyarov responded to Morton’s questions on the current stage of the negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Morton, reiterated her country’s position on the conflict and reconfirmed their support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The sides then exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, including the energy projects.